Pemi power as Peterborough United beat Spurs in an Under 21 Cup tie
Posh won 3-0 at Spurs in a game played at St Albans FC as they shrugged off a red card for defender Charlie O’Connell early in the second-half.
By then Aderoju, a recent signing from Biggleswade, had bagged his brace, waltzing around the goalkeeper to tap into an empty net on 27 minutes before converting an excellent cross from O’Connell on 37 minutes.
O’Connell saw red for a foul in the 47th minute, but, once goalkeeper Jake West had made a super save soon afterwards, Posh were rarely threatened before adding a third goal three minutes from time. Emmanuel Fernandez was the scorer with a firm header from a corner.
It wasn’t all good news for Posh as striker Jacob Wakeling went off injured after 20 minutes.
Posh are back in action on Tuesday at Sheffield Wednesday in a Professional Development Under 21 League match.
Posh: West, O’Connell, Powell, Fernandez, Van Lier (sub Titchmarsh, 78 mins), Thomas, Corbett, Chiha, Aderoju, O’Brien-Brady (sub Bodnar 50 mins), Wakeling (sub Kawa, 20 mins). Unused subs: Sakalas, Rose, Kawa.