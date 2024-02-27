Pemi Aderoju is about to come on for his first-team debut. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh were 2-0 down to the Young Tykes at the break, but Kai Corbett converted a penalty won by Aderoju in the 75th minute and then the former Biggleswade man scored a superb equaliser three minutes later.

It was a good fight-back by Aderoju who had missed a seventh minute penalty after he had been dragged down by a Barnsley defender. The rookie forward made his first-team debut for Posh at Wycombe recently.

Corbett had come close to scoring twice before his penalty conversion.

Ryan De Havilland (left) in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Potential first-team players Ryan De Havilland and Vontae Daley-Campbell started the game. Daley-Campbell is a right-back who only joined Posh as a free agent earlier this month.

"We felt Ryan needed some minutes,” Posh first-team boss Darren Ferguson said. “It’s the same with Vontae. He just lacks match fitness and once he’s up to speed we can bring him in to work with the first team.”

Midfielder De Havilland has started just two League One games since moving to the Weston Homes Stadium from Barnet in the summer.

The Under 21s are next in action at home to Crewe on Monday, March 11.