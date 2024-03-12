Pemi Aderoju scored for Peterborough United U21 against Crewe. Photo: Joe Dent.

Pemi Aderoju and substitute Tyler Winters were on the scoresheet as Posh U21s were edged out in a thriller at the idverde Training Ground on Monday afternoon.

Vontae Daley-Campbel also got another 90 minutes under his belt as Posh were beaten 4-3 by bottom-side Crewe Alexandra.

The victory was just Crewe’s second of the season and moved them up to nine points, still seven behind second bottom Posh, having played three games less.

Posh led twice but were ultimately beaten after being overpowered in the second half.

Pemi Aderoju opened the scoring after just two minutes after good work from Hisham Chiha to close down the goalkeeper to allow the space.

Jack Parry pulled Crewe level but Donay O’Brien-Brady had Posh back in front just 60 seconds later but his effort was recorded as an own goal after it was saved by the visiting keeper before bouncing back off him and into the net.

Posh led to the break but were pegged back again just four minutes into the second half as thanks to a trialist, who poked in the first of two in two minutes as Parry made it 3-2 seconds later.

Tyler Winters smashed home the cross of Reuben Marshall after 66 minutes but Stan Dancey stabbed home the winner with 20 to play.