Pemi debut was the one positive for Peterborough United at Wycombe Wanderers

​There was one lovely Peterborough United story from Adams Park.
By Alan Swann
Published 13th Feb 2024, 09:06 GMT
Pemi Aderoju is about to replace Archie Collins and make his Football League debut for Posh at Wycombe. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comPemi Aderoju is about to replace Archie Collins and make his Football League debut for Posh at Wycombe. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Striker Pemi Aderoju, who started the season at Biggleswade FC in Southern League Central Division One, one rung below Stamford AFC, made his Football League debut as a late substitute.

Aderoju said: “It was a day I have dreaming about since I was a child. I thank God I have been able to get to this point and hopefully it is the first of many appearances.

"I have been doing quite well for the under 21s, but I didn't expect to be given the opportunity in the first team so soon. Obviously injuries and suspensions can open the door and then it is about trying to take advantage.

"It was a surreal moment when the manager called me and said I was going on and I just wanted to make an impact.

"My first touch was a header towards goal - that would have been crazy had it gone in, but the defender got a touch on it.

"It was an experience I am not used to, playing in front of so many supporters, in a game that was still alive.

"It is now down to me now to continue to work hard for the under 21s and in training."

​With Posh big guns Kwame Poku and Ephron Mason-Clark due back to face Port Vale on Tuesday night it’s expected Aderoju will line-up for the under 21s in a Premier League Cup fixture against Sunderland at Stamford AFC tonight (7pm).

