Ryan De Havilland (centre) will start for Posh v Carlisle on Good Friday. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

De Havilland moved to Posh from National League Barnet in the summer, but his start against Portsmouth in the club’s last game was just his third in League One this season.

But the 22 year-old impressed Ferguson despite his side’s 1-0 loss at the Weston Homes Stadium. The manager has confirmed De Havilland will also start the Good Friday fixture at home to Carlisle United (3pm) as midfield colleague Hector Kyprianou completes a two-match ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Ryan was one of our better players against Portsmouth and will play against Carlisle,” Ferguson said.

Ryan De Havilland in action for Posh at Carlisle earlier this season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"When we scouted Ryan we felt it might take longer than other players to get up to speed, but he was good against Portsmouth. He looked confident. He played off either foot and kept things simple by passing the ball quickly is what we asked him to do. Hopefully he will deliver a similar performance tomorrow.

"To be fair we’ve never had an issue with Ryan, even when he’s not been getting the minutes he would have wanted. He's been patient and he’s very low maintenance. He always trains well and he’s always fit. He’s just been up against Hector and Archie Collins who must be of the best central midfielders in the league.”

Ferguson is delighted to be working with a fit and fresh squad ahead of a nine-game run in the next five weeks. Defenders Ronnie Edwards and Jadel Katongo, as well as Kyprianou, have all returned from international duty raring to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s great for our players to get international experience,” Ferguson added. “But as a manager you’re always happy to see them come back without any concerns.