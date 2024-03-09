On a poor pitch in conditions that became increasingly blustery Posh had to show much fight before their class came through.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Brilliant, 8-Excellent, 7-Very Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker
1. JED STEER
Nothing difficult to do despite the tricky conditions, but was safe and steady when called upon - 6. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
2. JADEL KATONGO
The right-back battled away defensively and took up some good attacking positions without finding the killer cross - 6.5. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
Yet another assist and this one with a perfect cross with his weaker right foot. It was another strong display by the skipper - 7. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
4. JOSH KNIGHT
Some of his passing was a bit iffy on a terrible, but his defending was top notch and he took his goal brilliantly to effectively win Posh the game - 8. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com