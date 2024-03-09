Kwame Poku in action for Posh at Burton. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comKwame Poku in action for Posh at Burton. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Patience from the Peterborough United players ensured class told in the end at Burton Albion

Peterborough United players showed commendable patience to wear down a well-organised Burton Albion side at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 17:52 GMT
Updated 9th Mar 2024, 17:57 GMT

Posh deservedly ran out 3-1 winner with goals from Ricky-Jade Jones, Josh Knight and Jonson Clarke-Harris with the latter two arriving in the final nine minutes of action.

On a poor pitch in conditions that became increasingly blustery Posh had to show much fight before their class came through.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Brilliant, 8-Excellent, 7-Very Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker

1. JED STEER

2. JADEL KATONGO

3. HARRISON BURROWS

4. JOSH KNIGHT

