Mark Harris opens the scoring for Oxford against Posh from the penalty spot. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

The Us have hit red form in recent weeks to reignite a play-off push that had been in danger of fading away. They’ve now scored 13 goals and conceded none in their last three outings to become firm favourites for some post-season action. They have a key game against eighth-placed Lincoln City at home on Tuesday.

Buckingham told the Oxford Mail: “That’s certainly the best football we’ve played since I’ve been here. We’ve spoken a lot about arriving at this stage in a good space and making sure that during that period, when we had all those injuries, we would put ourselves in a strong position.

“We’ve seen over the past couple of weeks a really clear understanding of how we want to play and what we want to do.

“I thought the players today were excellent across the pitch, especially considering we lost Elliott (Moore)] and Cam (Brannagan) late yesterday, so full credit to them for that performance.

“They’re still a side that are in with a shout of automatic promotion. We drove up there on Wednesday to watch their game, and they’ve got so many threats across the pitch.

“We know they’re the leading goalscorers in the league, and they’ve got so many threats up front, but it was about building on what we’ve been doing over the last couple of weeks.

“The players carried out exactly what we wanted to do, almost to the letter.