Oxford United boss 'delighted' with win, but accepts his side face a tough challenge at Peterborough United in the second leg of a play-off semi-final
But he accepts they face a tough challenge in the second leg at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday (May 8) when a place in the League One play off final at Wembley on May 18 will be at stake.
Buckingham told the Oxford Mail: “We have an advantage, but we are only halfway through. I’m happy with I saw in the first leg though.
“In the first half, I thought we were very good, but in the second half, well there were a few things we need to tidy up before going to their place.
“To come away with an advantage was important because they’re a very good team. We saw that when we played them at their place earlier in the season and I’m sure Wednesday night will be a very tough challenge for us.
“If we can take the energy levels and the understanding of what we’re trying to do, like I saw tonight, then I’ll be very happy.
“We’ve got a way we want to play. We want to play exciting football and get at teams. We want to come into these types of games, and try and win.
“Of course there are moments in games where you can’t continue that all the way through, especially when you play against a very good Peterborough side, who have very dangerous players and a manager who’s had a lot of success.
“There are always going to be moments in the game when you need to weather a bit of a storm, and I thought they gave as good as they got in the second half.”
Captain Elliott Moore scored the only goal of the game from a corner early in the second half. There were very few chances for either side, although Posh bossed the final half an hour.
