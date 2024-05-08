Posh can't get the ball over the line v Oxford. Photo David Lowndes.

Oxford United manager Des Buckingham praised his players for weathering a storm at free-scoring Peterborough United to book a place in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

Oxford drew 1-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday night to claim a 2-1 aggregate win. The 1-0 first-leg win ultimately proved decisive, but how Posh didn’t win the second leg was mystifying. They enjoyed nearly 70% possession and won the shot count 18-5. The only on-target shot Oxford managed all night was the penalty scored by Cameron Brannagan, an equaliser in first-half added time just four minutes after Josh Knight had fired Posh in front.

“We knew coming here would be tough as Peterborough are an excellent team with some wonderful players,” Buckingham said. “They were the highest goalscorers in the league for a reason. We knew we would have to weather a storm, but we didn’t plan on having to weather it for quite as long as we did!

“But the players showed a really good desire to defend what we had. I'm delighted with the work-rate and to see how much what we've just done means to the playing and staff group.

Posh apply late pressure on the Oxford goal. Photo David Lowndes.

“It will be without doubt the proudest moment of my life to lead my hometown club out at Wembley in my first season here. We’ve had some tough moments along the way, but people have stuck together so strongly and this is fantastic for everyone associated with the football club.