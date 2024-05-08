Oxford United boss delighted at how his side weathered a Peterborough United storm
Oxford drew 1-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday night to claim a 2-1 aggregate win. The 1-0 first-leg win ultimately proved decisive, but how Posh didn’t win the second leg was mystifying. They enjoyed nearly 70% possession and won the shot count 18-5. The only on-target shot Oxford managed all night was the penalty scored by Cameron Brannagan, an equaliser in first-half added time just four minutes after Josh Knight had fired Posh in front.
“We knew coming here would be tough as Peterborough are an excellent team with some wonderful players,” Buckingham said. “They were the highest goalscorers in the league for a reason. We knew we would have to weather a storm, but we didn’t plan on having to weather it for quite as long as we did!
“But the players showed a really good desire to defend what we had. I'm delighted with the work-rate and to see how much what we've just done means to the playing and staff group.
“It will be without doubt the proudest moment of my life to lead my hometown club out at Wembley in my first season here. We’ve had some tough moments along the way, but people have stuck together so strongly and this is fantastic for everyone associated with the football club.
“I can’t wait now to try to go one step further and reach the Championship. What a wonderful experience it will be. We know we will sell out or allocation, no doubt. If we can replicate the atmosphere we had with 12,000 people at the Kassam with 35-40,000 at Wembley, it will be unbelievable.“
