Tempers flared between Oxford United and Peterborough United players as Matty Taylor of Oxford United was sent off for violent conduct. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Robinson confirmed Oxford would appeal striker Matty Taylor’s 57th-minute red card awarded after a tangle with Posh defender Ronnie Edwards, and after an intervention from an assistant referee.

Violent conduct was the official verdict, a decision that infuriated Robinson was himself shown a yellow card after he angrily confronted Northants FA official Woolmer’s assistant.

“The refereeing inconsistency today was atrocious,” Robinson told the Oxford Mail before launching into an angry tirade which looks sure to land him in hot water with the FA. “He’s an experienced Championship referee, but his performance was up there with the worst I’ve ever seen.

"He was a disgrace in every aspect of his performance, in terms of his arrogance as well as the decisions that he gave.

"Matty doesn’t raise his hands. Matty has got pinned and their player has got hold of his Matty’s shirt, and Matty’s got hold of his shirt.

“Matty turns and grabs his shirt, and pushes him just round the midriff area. There’s no push into faces. We’re going to appeal it, we have to appeal it.

“My players gave everything for each other, they’re devastated. I don’t think any player on that football pitch didn’t put a 100 per cent effort in.

“We started brightly. We got one or two chances and we were the better team maybe in the first half, but conceded two breakaway goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think any player shirked responsibility with effort, appetite, desire or passion.

“Even down to 10 men, we never at any stage went defensive.

“We kept two up top, we pushed and I thought tactically, the players took everything on board.

“Does that performance look like we’re not fighting for each other?”

Advertisement Hide Ad