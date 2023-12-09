Oxford United boss Des Buckingham admitted his side ‘weren’t good enough’ as they slipped to a 3-0 defeat in a League One promotion battle at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Ricky-Jade Jones gets a shot away for Posh against Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

In terms of chances created, Oxford were lucky not to be on the end of a much heavier defeat as their on-loan goalkeeper James Beadle was a clear man-of-the-match for the visitors.

Beadle was beaten by Hector Kyprianou, Ricky-Jade Jones and late substitute Ryan De Havilland.

Buckingham told the Oxford Mail: “It wasn’t good enough. We’ve set standards in the club and standards of how we want to do things, and this wasn’t good enough if we want to come to these types of teams and places and get results..

Rival managers Des Buckingham and Darren Ferguson (foreground). Photo by Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“We just simply weren’t good enough and when you give a team like this a two-goal lead, it becomes very difficult to come back into the game.

“We started well and in the first 30 minutes I thought we had a good bit of control in the game, but we were just unable to create chances.

“They capitalised on what was their first shot of the game, which they followed up well to score, and for the second goal, we got caught between pressing and staying back, and it opened up space.

“We know the pace they have, with that front four, and if you give them opportunities with space in front and space in behind, it makes things very challenging.”

“When we’re not good enough, I’ll put my hands up, and I need to make sure I’m doing everything we can.

“We know we’re not quite where we need to be, so I’ll take responsibility and the players will also.

The win moved Posh up a place to fourth as other promotion contenders Stevenage, Derby County, Blackpool and Barnsley all won.

Oxford play their game in hand on Posh at Reading on Tuesday (December 12) when a win would send them back up to third.