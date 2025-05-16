Overseas clubs interested in Peterborough United striker who has now said his goodbyes to the club

Ricky-Jade Jones celebrates his late winning goal for Posh at Derby County last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United striker Ricky-Jade Jones is attracting interest from overseas clubs.

The 22 year-old Posh Academy graduate will leave London Road this summer after 203 first-team appearances (110 starts) and 43 goals.

Jones has allowed his contract to run down and can be signed as a free agent next month, although Posh will still expect to receive a hefty compensation fee for a local lad who joined the club aged nine.

Posh director of football Barry Fry told the PT on Friday: “Ricky will have plenty of options. Several top clubs will see a chance to develop an exciting talent further. I’m told there has been interest from overseas clubs, although I’m not sure Ricky will fancy that.”

Ricky-Jade Jones scores a crucial goal in an FA Cup tie at Newport County last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Jones has discussed his imminent departure with the Posh Plus service. He said: “It’s been quite a journey since I joined the club aged nine. There have been a few dramas, but it’s all been good. You can’t ask for much more as a Peterborough man to play over 200 games for your home town club. I wish I’d started a few more, but I have great stuff to look back on. The New Year’s Day goal at Derby was a highlight as was the FA Cup game at Newport.

"I’m 23 this year though and I feel it’s the right time to try something different. You can’t stay in your comfort zone for ever. I have to thank the staff and my teammates for the help they’ve given me.

"I do remember my first game for the club at Chelsea when I was running around a lot and scoring goals. I get a lot of enjoyment from running around, but it’s not all about scoring goals. It’s the work you do to help create for other players.

“I’ve been lucky to be able to learn from some top players who have played at a higher level. I learnt so much from them and I had a great relationship with the fans. I’ll miss them all, but it’s time for something new.”