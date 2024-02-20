Out-of-form Peterborough United are still top of some charts
They’ve lost a remarkable 12 points on leaders Portsmouth in that time, nine on second-placed Derby and eight on third-placed Bolton.
There are some tables that Posh do lead though. They are still the top scorers in League One and they have the best possession stats and expected goals stats in the division.
Expected goals (XG) is based on the number of, and quality of, goal scoring chances created in a match.
Their relevance to success can perhaps be seen by the presence of relegation-haunted Charlton i n fourth place.
Posh have also been one of the most disciplined teams in the league.
Here are some stats from the League One season so far...
TOP SCORERS (player)
17 Devante Cole (Barnsley)
17 Jamie Reid (Stevenage)
16 Colby Bishop (Portsmouth)
16 Alfie May (Charlton)
15 Jordan Rhodes (Blackpool)
Posh best: 10 Ephron Mason-Clark.
TOP SCORERS (team)
60 Posh
58 Portsmouth
58 Derby
58 Barnsley
57 Bolton
MOST ASSISTS
13 Nat Mendez-Laing (Derby)
10 Harrison Burrows (Posh)
9 Aaron Collins (Bolton)
8 Josh Sheehan (Bolton)
7 Kwame Poku (Posh)
CLEAN SHEETS
15 Will Norris (Portsmouth)
12 Joe Wildsmith (Derby)
12 Nathan Baxter (Bolton)
12 Lukas Jensen (Lincoln)
11 Dan Grimshaw (Blackpool)
Posh best: 10 Nicholas Bilokapic.
GOALS CONCEDED
29 Derby
30 Portsmouth
32 Bolton
34 Stevenage
36 Barnsley
9th Posh 41.
POSSESSION STATS
(Average % per game)
60.13 Posh
59.25 Bolton
59.09 Portsmouth
53,85 Bristol R
53.52 Charlton
EXPECTED GOALS
(XG for)
1.82 Posh
1.68 Portsmouth
1.45 Barnsley
1.45 Charlton
1.44 Derby
(XG against)
0.88 Portsmouth
0.88 Derby
0.97 Lincoln
1.03 Bolton
1.06 Stevenage
10th Posh 1.28
PENALTIES AWARDED
10 Portsmouth
9 Wycombe
6 Charlton
6 Oxford
19th Posh 2.
MOST YELLOW CARDS
95 Wigan
90 Portsmouth
89 Orient
79 Burton
75 Cheltenham
23rd Posh 52.
MOST RED CARDS
7 Fleetwood
5 Cheltenham
5 Lincoln
5 Bolton
5 Oxford
23rd Posh 1.