Ephron Mason-Clark is the Posh top scorer in League One matches. Photo David Lowndes.

They’ve lost a remarkable 12 points on leaders Portsmouth in that time, nine on second-placed Derby and eight on third-placed Bolton.

There are some tables that Posh do lead though. They are still the top scorers in League One and they have the best possession stats and expected goals stats in the division.

Expected goals (XG) is based on the number of, and quality of, goal scoring chances created in a match.

Former Posh goalkeeper Will Norris, who is now at Portsmouth, has the most clean sheets in League One. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Their relevance to success can perhaps be seen by the presence of relegation-haunted Charlton i n fourth place.

Posh have also been one of the most disciplined teams in the league.

Here are some stats from the League One season so far...

​TOP SCORERS (player)

Michael Olakigbe has picked up the only Posh red card this season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

17 Devante Cole (Barnsley)

17 Jamie Reid (Stevenage)

16 Colby Bishop (Portsmouth)

16 Alfie May (Charlton)

15 Jordan Rhodes (Blackpool)

Posh best: 10 Ephron Mason-Clark.

​TOP SCORERS (team)

60 Posh

58 Portsmouth

58 Derby

58 Barnsley

57 Bolton

​MOST ASSISTS

13 Nat Mendez-Laing (Derby)

10 Harrison Burrows (Posh)

9 Aaron Collins (Bolton)

8 Josh Sheehan (Bolton)

7 Kwame Poku (Posh)

​CLEAN SHEETS

15 Will Norris (Portsmouth)

12 Joe Wildsmith (Derby)

12 Nathan Baxter (Bolton)

12 Lukas Jensen (Lincoln)

11 Dan Grimshaw (Blackpool)

Posh best: 10 Nicholas Bilokapic.

​GOALS CONCEDED

29 Derby

30 Portsmouth

32 Bolton

34 Stevenage

36 Barnsley

9th Posh 41.

​​POSSESSION STATS

(Average % per game)

60.13 Posh

59.25 Bolton

59.09 Portsmouth

53,85 Bristol R

53.52 Charlton

​​EXPECTED GOALS

(XG for)

1.82 Posh

1.68 Portsmouth

1.45 Barnsley

1.45 Charlton

1.44 Derby

(XG against)

0.88 Portsmouth

0.88 Derby

0.97 Lincoln

1.03 Bolton

1.06 Stevenage

10th Posh 1.28

​PENALTIES AWARDED

​10 Portsmouth

9 Wycombe

6 Charlton

6 Oxford

19th Posh 2.

​MOST YELLOW CARDS

95 Wigan

90 Portsmouth

89 Orient

79 Burton

75 Cheltenham

23rd Posh 52.

MOST RED CARDS

7 Fleetwood

5 Cheltenham

5 Lincoln

5 Bolton

5 Oxford