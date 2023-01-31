News you can trust since 1948
Out-of-favour defender departs Peterborough United

Joe Tomlinson has joined Swindon Town on loan from Peterborough United.

By Ben Jones
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 11:49pm
Joe Tomlinson during a rare Posh appearance last season. David Klein / Sportimage
The left-back has rejoined the club he spent the second half of last season on loan at before injury cut his spell short.

The 22-year-old made ten appearances while at the County Ground and joins there again until the end of the season with the view to a permanent move in the summer.

He joined Posh in the summer of 2021 from National League Eastleigh and was a surprise starter in the club’s first match in the Championship.

He fell out of favour though and made just 13 appearances for the club in all competitions, just seven in the league.

He joins Joe Taylor in leaving the club following the transfer deadline and the 20-year-old joined Championship Luton Town for an undisclosed fee.

