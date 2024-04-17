Our top fans pictures as Peterborough United return to winning ways against Fleetwood Town

Posh returned to winning ways at home to Fleetwood Town last night.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 17th Apr 2024, 12:01 BST
Peterborough United returned to winning ways at home to Fleetwood.Peterborough United returned to winning ways at home to Fleetwood.
Peterborough United returned to winning ways at home to Fleetwood.

They overcame the worst possible start after falling behind inside a minute to go on and win the match 4-1.

The game wasn’t as comfortable as the score suggests with two late injury-time goals wrapping up the win.

As ever, photographer David Lowndes was on hand to snap the fans.

Take a look at this gallery and see who you can recognise.

Get the latest Posh news, here.

Related topics:Fleetwood Town