Despite batttering the Oxford goal Posh were held to a 1-1 draw as they slipped to a 2-1 aggregate defeat in last night’s play-off semi-final.
It meant another heart-breaking end to the season for a Posh side who, at times, played some scintilating football.
Here are just some of the fans who were there last night, as photographed by our man David Lowndes.
1. Posh 1 Oxford 1 (Agg 1-2)
Peterborough United fans watch their play-off semi-final defeat at home to Oxford United. Photo: David Lowndes
2. Posh 1 Oxford 1 (Agg 1-2
3. Posh 1 Oxford 1 (Agg 1-2)
4. Posh 1 Oxford 1 (Agg 1-2)
