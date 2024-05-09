Despite batttering the Oxford goal Posh were held to a 1-1 draw as they slipped to a 2-1 aggregate defeat in last night’s play-off semi-final.

It meant another heart-breaking end to the season for a Posh side who, at times, played some scintilating football.

Here are just some of the fans who were there last night, as photographed by our man David Lowndes.

1 . Posh 1 Oxford 1 (Agg 1-2) Peterborough United fans watch their play-off semi-final defeat at home to Oxford United. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Posh 1 Oxford 1 (Agg 1-2 Peterborough United fans watch their play-off semi-final defeat at home to Oxford United. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Posh 1 Oxford 1 (Agg 1-2) Peterborough United fans watch their play-off semi-final defeat at home to Oxford United. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales