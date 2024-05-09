Peterborough United fans watch their play-off semi-final defeat at home to Oxford United.Peterborough United fans watch their play-off semi-final defeat at home to Oxford United.
Our best pictures of the Peterborough United fans who saw the heart-breaking play-off defeat against Oxford United

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 9th May 2024, 09:38 BST
It wasn’t to be for Posh.

Despite batttering the Oxford goal Posh were held to a 1-1 draw as they slipped to a 2-1 aggregate defeat in last night’s play-off semi-final.

It meant another heart-breaking end to the season for a Posh side who, at times, played some scintilating football.

Here are just some of the fans who were there last night, as photographed by our man David Lowndes.

Get full reaction to the defeat and where Posh go from here on our website.

1. Posh 1 Oxford 1 (Agg 1-2)

Peterborough United fans watch their play-off semi-final defeat at home to Oxford United. Photo: David Lowndes

2. Posh 1 Oxford 1 (Agg 1-2

Peterborough United fans watch their play-off semi-final defeat at home to Oxford United. Photo: David Lowndes

3. Posh 1 Oxford 1 (Agg 1-2)

Peterborough United fans watch their play-off semi-final defeat at home to Oxford United. Photo: David Lowndes

4. Posh 1 Oxford 1 (Agg 1-2)

Peterborough United fans watch their play-off semi-final defeat at home to Oxford United. Photo: David Lowndes

