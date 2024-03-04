Victory leaves Posh in fifth spot but still keeping up the pressure on second-placed Derby County.
Our match photographer David Lowndes took these snaps of just some of the fans in the crowd.
Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.
You can get all the latest Posh news, here.
