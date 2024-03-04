News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United fans at the win over Exeter City.
Our best pictures of Peterborough United fans enjoying victory over Exeter City

Posh bolstered their promotion hopes with a 2-1 win over Exeter City.
Stephen Thirkill
Published 4th Mar 2024, 07:00 GMT

Victory leaves Posh in fifth spot but still keeping up the pressure on second-placed Derby County.

Our match photographer David Lowndes took these snaps of just some of the fans in the crowd.

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

You can get all the latest Posh news, here.

Posh v Exeter City fans gallery

1. Posh 2 Exeter 1

Posh v Exeter City fans gallery Photo: David Lowndes

2. Posh 2 Exeter 1

Peterborough United fans at the win over Exeter City. Photo: David Lowndes

3. Posh 2 Exeter 1

Peterborough United fans at the win over Exeter City. Photo: David Lowndes

4. Posh 2 Exeter 1

Posh v Exeter City fans gallery Photo: David Lowndes

