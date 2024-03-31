It was a saying that proved to be extremely accurate after Posh were beaten 3-1 at home to rock-bottom Carlisle United.

Jon Mellish hit a hat-trick for the visitors as he helped put another nail in the Posh automatic promotion bid.

Our man David Lowndes took these pictures of just some of the home fans who saw it all unfold. Have a look and see who you know.

1 . Posh 1 Carlisle 3 Peterborough United fans watch the shock defeat to Carlisle United. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

