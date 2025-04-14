Oscar Wallin (left) and Nicholas Bilokapic celebrate the Posh win at Wembley. Photo David Lowndes.

Simply playing at Wembley in his first season of English football was beyond the expectations of Peterborough United’s Swedish centre-back Oscar Wallin.

But to win the Vertu Final on the biggest stage in the UK, well that was something else altogether. The 23 year-old was still taking it all in on the Wembley turf when BBC Radio Cambridgeshire caught up with a player who has not been without his struggles in his debut season.

Wallin and central defensive colleague Emmanuel Fernandez formed a formidable partnership as League One champions Birmingham City were shut out completely as Posh eased to a 2-0 win with first-half goals from Harley Mills and Hector Kyprianou

Not that it felt easy to Wallin after Posh were forced to play 11 minutes added time at the end of a game played in front of 71,000 fans.

Posh pair Oscar Wallin and Gustav Lindgren had a Swedish flag during the Wembley celebrations. Photo David Lowndes.

"That was a long game,” a breathless Wallin said. “It was a bit longer than normal for sure, but I expected it to be even longer to be honest. We just made sure we kept our concentration at the back throughout the second-half. Me and Manny were just talking all the time stressing the importance of a clean sheet and then Jadel Katongo came on and supported us really well.

"It’s been an amazing experience. I didn’t know what to expect coming to Wembley, but it was a fantastic atmosphere and obviously amazing to play in front of such a big crowd. I was lucky enough to have my mother and brother at the stadium so that was good for me. Winning just made everything even better.

"I was happy, but also very relieved when it was over. It was a tiring afternoon. We scored two great goals. I was so shocked by Harley’s goal I didn’t know how to celebrate!

"But even at 2-0 we knew we had to stay in the moment. We were beating Birmingham 2-0 earlier in the season and we lost so it was important to keep that clean sheet and not let them back into the game.”

Wallin has started 36 games for Posh after moving from the Swedish second division last summer. Gaby Zakuani, one of the great Posh defenders, has been impressed by his recent form.

Zakuani, who summarised the Wembley game for BBC Cambs, said: “I reckon Oscar was drained mentally more than physically after the game as concentrating so hard for so long can take it out of you.

"He took a big step up to come to Posh. I compare it to the one Chris Conn-Clarke made from non-league football, but in recent games Oscar has done very well. It can take time to adjust and we’ve seen that with him.

"Oscar still has the odd mistake in him which is understandable, but he is only going to get better. He and Emmanuel Fernandez played very well at Wembley.”