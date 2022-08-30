But the Posh coaching staff will still have high demands and expectatins as they look for players who are ready to challenge the first-team regulars.

On-loan goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright and recent signing Ephron Mason-Clark are expected to make their full Posh debuts against a Stevenage side managed by former London Road boss Steve Evans. Stevenage knocked Posh out of the EFL Cup last week.

"It’s another opportunity for some players to try and get into the first team,” Posh assistant boss Cliff Byrne said. “But the boys who play tonight have earned the right to play and the demands and expectations will be just the same as every game.

"It’s been a balancing act with so many games in quick succession and we have to make sure every player gets the minutes they need to make sure they are ready for when the manager calls for them

"We know what to expect tonight, but we want to impose our game on them.”

Wycombe and Spurs Under 21s make up Posh’s EFL Trophy group. They meet at Adams Park tonight.

Here is a possible, and very attacking, Posh team to face Wycombe in a 4-4-1-1 formation...

1. HARVEY CARTWRIGHT Now fit so should make his Posh debut in goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com Photo Sales

2. BEN MENSAH Time to see what this young right-back can do, if he's fit. Nathan Thompson could play as he's suspended at the weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com Photo Sales

3. CHARLIE O'CONNELL The young centre-back has been decent in his two cup starts so far. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

4. JOSH KNIGHT The centre-back could do with another start after sitting on the bench for the last couple of League One matches. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com Photo Sales