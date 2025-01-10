Posh fans at Everton for an FA Cup tie. Photo David Lowndes.

​The 38,955 crowd at Goodison Park on Thursday night was the ninth biggest FA Cup attendance for a tie involving Posh.

​It was the biggest for seven years since the 41,003 that watched Posh lose to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in 2017.

The biggest attendance watched Posh at Aston Villa in 1961. The only FA Cup quarter-final Posh have ever played was watched by over 63,000 at Stamford Bridge.

Interestingly a trip to Sunderland in 1967 features in the top 10. This was the infamous game that Posh were found guilty of offering illegal bonuses for and led to their demotion from Division Three.

The bonuses didn’t work as Posh lost 7-1!

Top 10 Posh FA Cup crowds

(all away)

64531 Aston Villa 1961

63635 Chelsea 1965

56352 Man U 1976

51144 Sheffield W 1960

48735 Huddersfield 1957

43998 Sunderland 1967

42782 Newcastle 1962

41003 Chelsea 2017

38,955 Everton, 2025

38,000 Cardiff C 1954

The Goodison Park crowd was also the 12th highest to watch Posh in any competition.

The nine FA Cup ties above, plus the 2011 play-off final against Huddersfield Town (48,410), a 2009 Championship fixture at Newcastle United (43,067) and last season’s EFL Trophy Final against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley (42,252) are the other higher gates.

STAT ATTACK

Everton won the possession battle (53-47%), the shot count (13-5) and the shots on target tally (5-1) against Posh.

But Everton apparently made more backward passes than Posh (87-85)!