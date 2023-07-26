Barry Fry reads all about it in the Evening Telegraph.

Fry’s actually been involved in football for 63 years as a player and a manager as well as a director of football. He’s spent the last 27 years at Posh.

He’s also well known for his one-liners.

Here are a selection of quotes from Fry and about Fry…

Barry Fry in the Posh dugout.

‘​I'm now out there spending someone else's money, which is brilliant! I feel like I've died and gone to heaven,’ Fry on his Posh director of football role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I started off at Dunstable, where my first crowd was 34 people and the next was 43 because I made all my family come from Bedford! They'd finished bottom eight years on the trot and in my first year we got promotion. I thought, 'This game is easy'. Then my chairman got arrested and put inside,” Fry recalls his first management job.

"Attendances were so small, rather than announcing the team changes to the crowd, we'd announce the crowd changes to the team,” Fry on Dunstable again.

"There were 47 players when I arrived and a week later I opened a cupboard and two more fell out," Trevor Francis after succeeding Fry as manager of Birmingham City.

Barry Fry with former Posh owner Peter Boizot

"Stan Flashman couldn’t tell the difference between a goalline and a clothes line,” Fry on his old Barnet chairman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s my kind of goalkeeper, one who scores goals,” Fry when it was rumoured Posh wanted to sign Jimmy Glass.

"They called me Judas and threw bricks at me but I headed them back!” Fry after his controversial managerial move from Southend to Birmingham City didn’t go down well in Essex.