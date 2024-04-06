Bolton's Aaron Collins celebrates a 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

Third-placed Bolton Wanderers won 2-0 at out-of-form Bristol Rovers to move to within a point of second-placed Derby County. Rovers, who have still to host Posh this month, have now gone 600 minutes without scoring.

Bolton are now seven points clear of Posh having played two more games, but if Darren Ferguson’s side do win their final six League One matches they will finish above the Trotters as the teams meet at the Weston Homes Stadium on the final day of the season.

Aaron Collins scored for Bolton today against his old club. That’s now four goals in two games for the expensive January purchase.

Aaron Collins scores for Bolton at Bristol Rovers. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

Derby, who have played the same number of games as Bolton, are back in action at Wycombe Wanderers on Wednesday (April 10) when Posh are home to relegation candidates Port Vale.

Leaders Portsmouth moved to within four points of promotion with a 3-1 win over Shrewsbury Town at Fratton Park today. Pompey have four games to play, the first of which is a potential humdinger at Bolton next Saturday (April 13) when Posh are at sixth-placed Oxford United.

Oxford moved back into the play-off places with a 4-0 win at struggling Burton Albion today. Lincoln City dropped a place to seventh after a 1-1 draw at Reading.

