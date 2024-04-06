One good League One result and one bad one for Peterborough United on Saturday
Third-placed Bolton Wanderers won 2-0 at out-of-form Bristol Rovers to move to within a point of second-placed Derby County. Rovers, who have still to host Posh this month, have now gone 600 minutes without scoring.
Bolton are now seven points clear of Posh having played two more games, but if Darren Ferguson’s side do win their final six League One matches they will finish above the Trotters as the teams meet at the Weston Homes Stadium on the final day of the season.
Aaron Collins scored for Bolton today against his old club. That’s now four goals in two games for the expensive January purchase.
Derby, who have played the same number of games as Bolton, are back in action at Wycombe Wanderers on Wednesday (April 10) when Posh are home to relegation candidates Port Vale.
Leaders Portsmouth moved to within four points of promotion with a 3-1 win over Shrewsbury Town at Fratton Park today. Pompey have four games to play, the first of which is a potential humdinger at Bolton next Saturday (April 13) when Posh are at sixth-placed Oxford United.
Oxford moved back into the play-off places with a 4-0 win at struggling Burton Albion today. Lincoln City dropped a place to seventh after a 1-1 draw at Reading.
Posh did receive one boost when fifth-placed Barnsley were beaten 2-1 at Charlton Athletic. A point would have taken them above Posh. They will move ahead of Posh on Tuesday if they can get a result at Stevenage. Stevenage are now six points outside the play-offs after a 1-0 loss at Exeter City today.