One former Peterborough United boss on top, another is at rock bottom

Former Peterborough United manager Steve Evans has steered little Stevenage to the top of League One.
By Alan Swann
Published 10th Sep 2023, 07:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 07:51 BST
Not for the first time in a promotion-laden career Evans used the summer transfer market wisely following his club’s promotion from League Two last season to build an experienced side which on Saturday included ex-Posh men Dan Butler, Nathan Thompson and Ben Thompson.

Stevenage let slip a couple of points after conceding a 90th minute equaliser in a home game against Carlisle United, but the 2-2 draw was enough to take them to the top after previous leaders Exeter City were beaten 2-1 at home by Leyton Orient in the only other League One game to take place.

Orient, who visit Posh next Saturday (September 16), had former Posh loanee George Moncur in their starting line-up.

Steve Evans (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images).Steve Evans (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images).
Steve Evans (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images).
Other old Posh boys in action in League Two yesterday included promotion-winning midfielder Reece Brown who scored for Forest Green Rovers in a 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Crewe, Josh Davision, who scored his first goal of the season for AFC Wimbledon in a 2-1 home loss to Stockport County and Joe Taylor who scored the fifth goal of his loan spell at Colchester United as they beat Tranmere Rovers 2-0.

It wasn’t such a great day for another former Posh boss in Grant McCann as his Doncaster Rovers side remain bottom of the Football League after they were beaten 2-1 at Wrexham. Two deflected shots saw the Welshmen to the win. Doncaster have just two points from their first seven matches.

