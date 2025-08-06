One defeat and two cruel injury blows has led to Peterborough United's chance of success being written off by the bookies
Posh were 28-1 with Sky Bet to win the title ahead of their opening day game at Cardiff City last weekend. They are now 80-1 to finish top, odds matched by Paddy Power, after a 2-1 defeat in South Wales.
Posh took to the field at the Cardiff City without new goalkeeper signing Alex Bass and new skipper Sam Hughes. Both face lengthy spells on the sidelines.
Posh are not quite relegation favourites, but only six teams are more fancied for the drop including local rivals Northampton Town whose new-look side also went down on opening day, 3-1 at Wigan Athletic. The other teams the bookies expect to struggle more than Posh are AFC Wimbledon, Exeter, Mansfield, Port Vale and Burton.
Posh are now 11-4 to go down and 14-1 to be promoted with Sky Bet. Cobblers are 300-1 to win the title and 11-10 to be relegated.
Luton Town, who travel to Posh on Saturday, are 11-4 favourites to win League One. AFC Wimbledon are even money for the drop.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.