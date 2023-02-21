Posh defender Charlie O'Connell. Photo; Joe Dent/theposh.com

Centre-back O’Connell has been playing for National League high fliers Woking, while left-back Powell has been with Welling in the National League South.

Both played in Tuesday’s handsome 5-0 win at Birmingham City in the Professional Development Under 21 League.

"Charlie wasn’t playing for Woking so we brought him back,” Posh first-team manager Darren Ferguson said. “And Aaron did very well at Welling, but I need to have a look at him.”

Ollie Norburn playing for Posh in an under 21 fixture at Birmingham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

O’Connell opened the scoring in the 10th minute from a Kai Corbett free kick before Kabongo Tshimanga set up Joel Randall for a second goal three minutes later.

And it was 3-0 after just 25 minutes when a flowing move finished with Tshimanga’s flick setting up Corbett for a terrific curled finish from just inside the penalty area.

Corbett added his second from O’Connell’s cross early in the second-half before the former West Ham United youngster came close to his hat-trick when striking the crossbar from a 60th-minute free kick.

Remarkably another Corbett set-piece was pushed onto the woodwork by the home goalkeeper, but there was still time for Tshimanga to claim his first Posh goal from the penalty spot after substitute full-back Oscar Tonge was tripped inside the area in the final stages.

As planned first-team midfielder Oliver Norburn played for an hour.

