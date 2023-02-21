On-loan Peterborough United youngsters recalled in time for a five-star showing from the under 21s
Peterborough United have recalled young defenders Charlie O’Connell and Aaron Powell from loan spells.
Centre-back O’Connell has been playing for National League high fliers Woking, while left-back Powell has been with Welling in the National League South.
Both played in Tuesday’s handsome 5-0 win at Birmingham City in the Professional Development Under 21 League.
"Charlie wasn’t playing for Woking so we brought him back,” Posh first-team manager Darren Ferguson said. “And Aaron did very well at Welling, but I need to have a look at him.”
O’Connell opened the scoring in the 10th minute from a Kai Corbett free kick before Kabongo Tshimanga set up Joel Randall for a second goal three minutes later.
And it was 3-0 after just 25 minutes when a flowing move finished with Tshimanga’s flick setting up Corbett for a terrific curled finish from just inside the penalty area.
Corbett added his second from O’Connell’s cross early in the second-half before the former West Ham United youngster came close to his hat-trick when striking the crossbar from a 60th-minute free kick.
Remarkably another Corbett set-piece was pushed onto the woodwork by the home goalkeeper, but there was still time for Tshimanga to claim his first Posh goal from the penalty spot after substitute full-back Oscar Tonge was tripped inside the area in the final stages.
As planned first-team midfielder Oliver Norburn played for an hour.
Posh: Blackmore, Mensah (sub Thomas), Powell, Blackmore, Lambe, O’Connell, Darlington, Norburn, Tshimanga, Randall, Corbett. Subs: West, Tonge, McGlinchey, Marshall.