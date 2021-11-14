On-loan Peterborough United star continues to impress at Plymouth, rare goals for a couple of former Posh players, Junior moves National League clubs

Ryan Broom after a goal for Posh last season.

Broom scored a brilliant goal from 20 yards and created the fourth and final goal for Ryan Hardie in a 4-1 win at Accrington Stanley, a result that pushed the Pilgrims back to the top of the table. Ex-Posh midfielder Ethan Hamilton, who had scored a stunning goal at Fleetwood in a Papa Johns Trophy tie in midweek, accidentally gave Plymouth a helping hand by heading into his own net in the first-half.

Broom (25) now has three goals in his last six League One appearances.

Former Posh striker Lee Angol celebrated his first League Two appearance since August 17 with a crucial goal for Bradford City in a 1-1 draw at Port Vale yesterday.

Lee Angol in action for Posh.

Angol climbed off the subsutitutes’ bench to head home his third goal of the season 15 minutes from time at Vale Park. The Valiants, who are skipper by ex-Posh midfielder Tom Conlon, are second in the table with City 11th, four points outside the play-off places.

Former Posh youth team player Jevani Brown scored his first goal for Exeter to help the Grecians set a club record of 14 unbeaten games. It was a first goal in 44 games for Brown which includes spells at Forest Green and Colchester.