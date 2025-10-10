On-loan Peterborough United forward makes an immediate impact at his new club and a former striker scores for the sixth game in a row

Chris Conn-Clarke celebrates his only Posh goal. Photo David Lowndes.

On-loan Peterborough United forward Chris Conn-Clarke scored twice on his Carlisle United debut on Saturday.

The 23 year-old, who joined the Cumbrians on Friday, started for his new club in a fourth qualifying round FA Cup tie at home to Boston United and netted both of his goals in the second-half of a 5-2 win. Former Posh winger David Ajiboye also scored for Carlisle.

On-loan Posh striker David Kamara was a second-half substitute for King’s Lynn Town in their FA Cup tie at Scunthorpe. Lynn lost 4-2 after leading 2-0 at the break.

Former Posh striker Jacob Wakeling saw an injury-time penalty saved as his Solihull Moors side lost 2-0 at Ebbsfleet.

Jack Taylor in action for Ipswich Town. Photo Marc Atkins Getty Images.

In League One today former Posh Golden Boot winner Jack Marriott scored for the sixth game in a row as Reading drew 1-1 at Exeter City, a game that was held up for 13 minutes because of accusations of discriminatory chanting in the stadium.

Former Posh forward Malik Mothersille was an unused substitute as Stockport County pipped Blackpool 1-0 and on-loan Posh striker Brad Ihionvien didn't come off the bench as Shrewsbury Town beat Cambridge United 2-0.

Former Posh midfielder George Cooper has joined Northern Premier League Division One West side Kidsgrove Athletic.

Cooper scored on his Posh debut in a 3-0 home win over Oldham in January 2018 after moving to London Road from Crewe Alexandra, but started just 16 first-team games before moving on to Plymouth.

The 28 year-old had been playing in Australia. KIdsgrove are a step 4 club, two levels below Peterborough Sports and one below Spalding United and Stamford AFC.

Former Posh star Jack Taylor has signed a new three-year contract with Ipswich Town.The 27 year-old midfielder moved to Ipswich from Posh in the summer of 2023 for a reported £1.5 million, but has started just 23 first-team games in the last two-and-a-bit seasons, including one in the Premier League. Taylor has also made 58 substitute appearances for the Tractor Boys and has scored seven goals.

Taylor’s original contract was due to expire next summer.

"I'm delighted to have signed a new contract with the club," Taylor told the Ipswich club website. "I have had so many fantastic experiences over my two years here and have enjoyed every opportunity I've had to play for Ipswich Town, so it was an easy decision to extend my stay.

"I have improved so much as a footballer during my time working under the manager and coaches here and I look forward to pushing on further over the next few years and helping the team achieve its goals."

Taylor started the first three Championship games of the season, but has not appeared for Ipswich since August 30.

Former Posh Under 21 player Tyler Young has left Ipswich for Isthmian League Premier Division side Chatham Town on loan. The 19 year-old midfielder signed a one-year deal with Town in the summer after he was released by Posh. He made one substitute appearance in an EFL Trophy match for Posh.

Young wasn’t in the matchday squad as Chatham reached the FA Cup first round proper for the first time in 97 years with a 3-1 win at Tonbridge Angels today.