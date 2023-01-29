David Ajiboye (right) in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Ajiboye scored the only goal of the game at Harrogate in the eighth minute as Sutton moved to within three points of the League Two play-off places.

Former Posh midfielder Louis Reed made his Mansfield debut in a 4-1 romp against Doncaster as the Stags moved into the play-off places.

Reed’s most recent other club Swindon were 3-1 down after 13 minutes at home to improving Gillingham, but two Charlie Austin goals earned the Robins a 3-3 draw. Ex-Posh forward Tom Nichols scored for the third straight game for the Gills who remain in the drop zone.

In League One MK Dons remain deep in relegation trouble after a 2-0 home loss to Exeter for whom former Posh youth team player Jevani Brown scored twice. Brown now has 12 League One goals this season.

MK are just outside the relegation zone, but have played more games than the three teams directly below them, including Cambridge United who are next-to-bottom despite a creditable 0-0 draw at Lincoln City.

Forest Green, who host Posh next Saturday, are four points adrift at the bottom after conceding twice in added time at Shrewsbury in Duncan Ferguson’s first match in charge. The Shrews have now won four games in a row against teams in the bottom five and are level on points with seventh-placed Posh, albeit having played two more games.

Bristol Rovers lost ground on the play-off pack after a 5-1 thumping at a seemingly rejuvenated Morecambe.