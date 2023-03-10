Oliver Norburn during his lengthy rehab. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The 30 year-old midfielder had taken tentative steps in under 21 games, and off the first team substitutes’ bench, but competing well for over 80 minutes at Hillsborough against the best team in League One was proof he’s back.

"It’s been a long journey, one that’s tested me mentally as well as physically,” Norburn told Posh press officer Phil Adlam in an interview for the club website. “But I feel like I’ve found myself in ways I didn’t think I could.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are a lot worse things going on in the world than a football injury. I don’t want to be over-dramatic, but it wasn’t the end of the world or the end of life, it was just a period of time I had to get through and to use to get stronger, to come back stronger than I was and to become the best version of me I possibly could.

Oliver Norburn dueing his first start for Posh in over 11 months at Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"I’m confident I’m back now. Just kicking a football again, and being around the lads, were milestones. I just hope the hard work and the dark places I had to go to, will pay-off and I can help the lads for the rest of the season.”

Norburn’s nightmare started in the unlikely setting of an astroturf pitch in Andorra on March 28, 2022. He was playing in a friendly for the Grenada national team when he heard a worrying ‘pop.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eventual diagnosis came as a bit of a shock though, before the midfielder got his head down. He even realised there was a benefit to being out for a long time.

“The injury happened pretty quickly, “ Norburn added. “I felt someone behind me, just tried to turn away from him and as I pushed off I felt a ‘pop’ and felt some pain so I knew I’d done something bad.

Oliver Norburn wrapped in the flag of Grenada. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

"As it was in the back of my knee I wasn’t sure what it would be. I caught a flight home and had a scan the following day which showed it was an ACL injury which is a massive injury for a footballer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But 24-48 hours after I knew the problem I accepted it. There wasn’t anything I could do about it. I had surgery a few weeks later and then the long recovery process started.

“There was no point in dwelling on it. My attitude was to crack on and move on. In the early days I was up north with my family and seeing a physio up there three times a week.

"I couldn't do a lot initially, just a bit of excercise, but otherwise I was sofa bound.

Oliver Norburn at the end of a Posh match last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wouldn’t want an injury like this at any time, but at least I got to spend a lot of time with my family. I had some quality time with my little daughter and my missus was briilliant. It was good to at least pull some positives from the situation.

"I also formed a great relationship with physio John Chatfield back at Peterborough. It was a very professional relationship, but it helps when you get on with and trust the man you are working with.

"John has been top drawer. He was basically on call for me 24 hours a day. He put me through hell and back, but hopefully it will pay off!

"There were setbacks along the way. I had targets early on in the recovery, but I knew they could change, so I just concentrated on the eventual outcome of getting fully fit. I was out for a bit longer than I wanted, but we got there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Rehab is tough. I would say 80% of it is mental. There were times when I was really pushing myself and yet I was thinking ‘why am I doing this’ when I’m still six or seven months from playing again?

"Some of the toughest times came when I was watching the lads play and I couldn’t do anything to help them. I felt a bit distant from it all, although to be fair we have a great set of lads here and I tried to be a positive influence around them.

"It can be lonely though as they’d be having lunch after training and I’d be off to have another session on the bike.

"I was like a kid in the playground when I was able to kick a ball again. I did try and get rid of a few lads in training to help me get back into the side!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wasn’t nervous when I started playing again, but It was just my body getting used to things I hadn’t done for a while. I’ve come through it fine though.”

Norburn infamously asked for a transfer while Posh were battling against relegation in the Championship 14 months ago. He’s now confirmed family reasons were behind the decision.

“I’ve never said anything about the transfer request publicly,” Norburn, who is understood to have a contract running to the end of next season at Posh, said: “But footballers are human and I was finding it tough living away from my young family. The football side was going okay so it definitely wasn’t for football reasons I asked to leave. I had nothing at all against the club

"But I’m rejuvenated now and happy to be back on the pitch in a position to help the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad