Oliver Norburn is set to travel with the Posh first team to Morecambe on Saturday. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old made his first appearance in 11 months on Tuesday as Posh under 21s hosted Sheffield Wednesday in the Professional Development League.

Norburn came through the first 45 minutes of the 1-1 draw as planned and already appears to have done enough to convince Darren Ferguson to bring him back into the first team picture.

Ferguson watched the match before Posh’s disappointing 1-0 defeat at Fleetwood that saw them fall nine points behind the League One play-off positions.

Speaking after the defeat, where Posh lacked quality aggression and cutting edge, Ferguson said: He’s(Norburn) come through no problem. He got a dead leg but it won’t do him any harm. He needs to get these niggles in his game.

"He’ll come up north with us on Friday and will be joining the first team and then there’s another game on Monday night.”

Posh’s under 21s return to league action on Monday (February 20) at St Andrew’s with Norburn scheduled to feature again.

Posh took the lead in the match thanks to Ricky-Jade Jones, who made way in the Posh squad for Jeando Fuchs to appear in a matchday squad for the first time under Darren Ferguson. He remained on the bench throughout the defeat.

Jones, who started the match along with Joel Randall, scored an impressive opener but then was limped off just before half-time with a suspected reoccurrence of the ankle injury he suffered at Wycombe in October. He is now a doubt for the trip to Morecambe.

Ferguson added: “I spoke to Ricky yesterday, he’s only had five 90 minutes all season, believe it or not, it’s just not enough. Him and Joel Randall need to get some 90 minutes so that they are ready for the business of end of the season so we brought Jeando onto the bench.