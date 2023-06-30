The 30-year-old completed a move to League One rivals Blackpool on Thursday for an undisclosed fee to bring about a move that he has wanted for some time.

The club first showed interest, and Norburn is believed to have been keen on the move in January 2022, despite only joining that summer.

Posh were unwilling to sell their captain as they battled relegation from the Championship, however, and he then suffered a serious knee injury on international duty that March that kept him out of action for 11 months.

Oliver Norburn in action for Posh against Accrington Stanley. Photo: Joe Dent.

With Norburn back fit and having starred in Posh’s run to the play-off semi finals, Blackpool renewed their interest and have now got their man.

Norburn- who was born in Bolton- tweeted a brief goodbye to Posh: “All the best to everyone involved with the club.”

He then told Blackpool’s media team: “I’m over the moon, it’s gone on for some time and there’s been previous interest and I’m happy it’s finally over the line. It’s somewhere that I wanted to come anyway but the manager and kept showing interest and desire to get me here and it was a massive pull.

“I’m a northern lad and I’m based up north.

“I’m experienced, I like to class myself as a leader and I’ve got a big hunger and burning desire to do well. I’m hoping we can hit the ground running this season and get the club back to where it belongs.

I can’t wait to play here, it’s always been a good atmosphere when I’ve played here and I can now call it home.”

Norburn joins Jack Taylor and Ben Thompson as midfielders to depart the club this summer, joining Ipswich and Stevenage respectively.