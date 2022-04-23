Nottingham Forest manager on an 'uneasy' game for his promotion hunters at Peterborough United

Josh Knight of Peterborough United in action with Jack Colback of Nottingham Forest.

Forest emerged from a difficult first-half to lead 1-0 with a 45th-minute goal from Sam Surridge before managing a goalless second-half comfortably.

The win virtually seals a play-off spot for fourth-placed Forest who could still yet win automatic promotion. They have away games at top two Fulham and Bournemouth to come.

“There’s still work to do,” Cooper told the Nottingham Post. “Until anything is absolutely guaranteed, we’ll be fighting until the last minute. You saw that today. We’ll just stick to our plan. We go again now.

“It was always going to be an unpredictable, uneasy game today. Were we at our most pure? No. Was the game pure? No. But we showed enough quality to win a diffiocult game with a brilliant goal. We should have gone two up, at least.