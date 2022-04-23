Nottingham Forest manager on an 'uneasy' game for his promotion hunters at Peterborough United

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper admitted his promotion-hunting side had to work hard for the 1-0 victory that relegated Peterborough United from the Championship today.

By Alan Swann
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 7:28 pm
Updated Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 7:39 pm
Josh Knight of Peterborough United in action with Jack Colback of Nottingham Forest.

Forest emerged from a difficult first-half to lead 1-0 with a 45th-minute goal from Sam Surridge before managing a goalless second-half comfortably.

The win virtually seals a play-off spot for fourth-placed Forest who could still yet win automatic promotion. They have away games at top two Fulham and Bournemouth to come.

“There’s still work to do,” Cooper told the Nottingham Post. “Until anything is absolutely guaranteed, we’ll be fighting until the last minute. You saw that today. We’ll just stick to our plan. We go again now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

“It was always going to be an unpredictable, uneasy game today. Were we at our most pure? No. Was the game pure? No. But we showed enough quality to win a diffiocult game with a brilliant goal. We should have gone two up, at least.

"But when you don’t, you’ve got to manage the other part of the game and we did that well.”

Nottingham ForestBournemouthFulham