Ephron Mason-Clark celebrates his goal for Posh against Northampton. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh recovered from falling behind after nine minutes to a Jon Guthrie header in emphatic fashion with Ephron Mason-Clark, Kwame Poku, Joel Randall, Hector Kyprianou and Josh Knight all scoring in a thumping of their neighbours.

The result, coupled with a 2-2 draw between Barnsley and Bolton on Tuesday night, saw Posh force themselves right back into the automatic promotion race.

Posh now sit five points behind Bolton in second, but retain a game in hand over the Trotters who they play at home on the final day of the season.

Josh Knight in action for Posh v Northampton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Even though his side smashed in five, for the second time in a home derby this season, Ferguson was still left with the feeling his side should have scored more as he reiterated the importance goal difference could play in such a tight promotion race.

Ferguson, who sprang a selection surprise by fielding striker Ricky-Jade Jones from the start, said: “I’m delighted, it was all-round a very good performance from each member of the team and the subs. It was a very confident performance, which is the most pleasing thing for me.

"I still thought we should have scored more goals. At five, we could have got more, but you can’t be too disappointed. Goal difference if going to play a part though. It’s important we got four goals back on Barnsley and Bolton.

“What you’ve seen tonight is a team that has got the confidence and belief, and who have stayed very clam when they went behind. They are good signs.

“We lost a really soft goal and we have to cut that out, but we played really well. It didn’t bother me or the players, we stuck to the game plan and some of our football was outstanding.

“We went, bang, bang, bang with three quick goals, similar to what we did to Cambridge. We were aggressive on and off the ball.

“Ricky got over some tightness in his hamstring from the weekend and he started it all off with his pressing, he was brilliant.

“The timing of the third goal, to go two goals ahead just before half time was crucial. We deserved it.

“We spoke at half time about concentrating, not letting them in with a mistake and shoring up the set-pieces and to get the next goal. We managed to do that and once we did, the game was over. “The atmosphere was there tonight, the Northampton fans made it a real derby. I thought that would help us and it did. All credit to my players for a really, really good performance

“Having Posh fans behind both goals does make a difference. Iit did in the last derby against Cambridge as well. The fans were great. For a team to go 5-0 and 5-1 at home in derbies in a season is rare.”