Northampton Town boss urges players to be 'really aggressive' but 'not to go over the top' ahead of Nene Derby clash with Peterborough United
The match will be the Brady’s first experience of the fixture with fans inside the stadium and he faces a tall order in to secure derby victory; given the fact that Posh have not lost a league match at Cobblers since February 2002.
Jimmy Bullard gave Posh the lead that night before Northampton his back with two goals.
Brady has, however, experienced the match as a fan and had told his players that they must show aggression but warned them not to go over the top.
Northampton’s Ash Taylor was the last man to be shown a red card in the fixture, picking up a straight red in April 2018 for a last-man foul on Jack Marriott just outside of the box.
The Cobblers were beaten 2-0 by Posh on the day and saw a subsequent appeal thrown out.
Brady said: “I've been reminded of what this game means by many people and I know that myself because I first came here more than seven years ago and I've experienced it from sitting in the stands.“The only time I experienced this game as a manager was in Covid but it's different now. I know how important it is to both sets of supporters and we understand that but what we do ask is that everyone shows their passion is a positive way.“We have two management teams who really respect each other. I know Scarffy (Kieran Scarff, Peterborough's assistant manager) really well but we'll set ourselves out to really be aggressive."They have been carving teams open already this season and they only narrowly missed out on promotion last year. They are always there or thereabouts at this level so to go up against them, it'll be a good marker to see how competitive we really are at this level."We'll keep our temperament cool and calm and play the way we want to play. What you can't do is go over the top. This is a league game and we're focused on trying to get three points at home."
Northampton have taken just a point from their opening three league matches. They snatched a point at home to Lincoln on Tuesday night with a 98th minute equaliser courtesy of Sam Hoskins.