Brady said: “I've been reminded of what this game means by many people and I know that myself because I first came here more than seven years ago and I've experienced it from sitting in the stands.“The only time I experienced this game as a manager was in Covid but it's different now. I know how important it is to both sets of supporters and we understand that but what we do ask is that everyone shows their passion is a positive way.“We have two management teams who really respect each other. I know Scarffy (Kieran Scarff, Peterborough's assistant manager) really well but we'll set ourselves out to really be aggressive."They have been carving teams open already this season and they only narrowly missed out on promotion last year. They are always there or thereabouts at this level so to go up against them, it'll be a good marker to see how competitive we really are at this level."We'll keep our temperament cool and calm and play the way we want to play. What you can't do is go over the top. This is a league game and we're focused on trying to get three points at home."