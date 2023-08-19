The Cobblers pinched a single goal win thanks to a controversial last-minute goal awarded by an assistant referee who adjudged Posh goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic had fumbled a hopful punt towards goal from Mitch Pinnock over his goalline. The assistant appeared to be standing level with the 18 yard line at the time.

It was a first win over Posh in a Football League match since 2006. It was their first win of the League One season and the end of a perfect start to the campaign from Darren Ferguson’s side.

“They are a very, very good side,” Brady told his local media. “We had to work really hard to stay with them, but the work ethic from the players was absolutely fantastic.

Nicholas Bilokapic of Peterborough United spills the ball and it is judged to have cross the line for Northampton Town's winning goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

"It obviously feels good and I'm just pleased to get our first win of the season.

“We weren’t that great in the first 20, 25 minutes, but we got better and gained some confidence, and we're also fitter now. I feel the players are believing in themselves and believing what we want to do. We grew into the game and we got better.

"If you look at the fixtures we've had, we've played four teams who would be in the top eight without WIgan's points deduction so it's been a baptism of fire, but it's great to get our first win on the board.”