Northampton Town manager Jon Brady. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

But he still expects his team to be able to cause problems of their own as they seek a first Football League double over Posh for 17 seasons. Cobblers beat Posh with a late goal at Sixfields in August.

Posh are fifth and hoping to move closer to the automatic promotion places tonight. Cobblers are 12th, 13 points worse off than Posh from one more game.

Brady told the Northampton Chronicle: “My boys know the significance of the game. It's a local derby, but the process and the way that we approach it doesn't change. They are another team who we'll be looking to nullify strengths and exploit any weaknesses.

"Peterborough have done brilliantly this season and they have a good, young squad that's playing exciting football. We got a positive result against them earlier in the season but that's gone now.

"They are very fluid in the way they play and they don't just keep the ball for the sake of it. They are very purposeful and very progressive and we have to try and nullify that.

"We might have to suffer at times, we understand that, but we have to make our own luck and we've been in good goalscoring form of late.

"It's a strong rivalry, but it's a healthy rivalry and I have huge respect for Darren Ferguson and Kieran Scarff and what they've done at Peterborough.