Kabongo Tshimanga in action for Chesterfield. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson wanted a quiet one as that meant key men Jack Taylor, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ronnie Edwards remained at London Road.

The arrival of hungry striker Kabongo Tshimanga from Chesterfield to replace wantaway forward Jack Marriott was also a significant boost as Posh prepare for a three-month push for promotion that starts at bottom club Forest Green Rovers on Saturday (3pm).

Ferguson is certainly not expecting an easy ride at the Bolt New Lawn Stadium though as a healthy home crowd is expected to welcome new manager Duncan Ferguson.

"Transfer deadline day went as I hoped,” the Posh boss announced. “I didn’t think we would lose anyone and we didn’t, while we have replaced Jack Marriott with a very good striker.

"Kabongo will give us a good physical presence. He’s not as tall as Jonson Clarke-Harris, but he’s strong, quick and plays effectively on the shoulder of the last defender.

"He's an out and out goalscorer. His goalscoring record in the last three and a half seasons is the third best in all of the top five divisions in England and we are lucky to get him as there were others after him. He almost went to Birmingham in the summer.

"There is no pressure on the boy though. He will be involved on Saturday, but sometimes it takes time to adjust to the training and to the different levels.

"I’ve been really pleased with the players and the staff in the last couple of games. We went up a notch from my first game at Port Vale to my second game against Portsmouth.

"As you can imagine there is a good atmosphere around the camp, but we need to get our mentality and our performance right for a tough game tomorrow.

"Duncan has added power to his squad this week. They’ve signed a young striker from Reading who is very powerful, but we just have to make sure we get our performance right.

"Our principles remain the same. We have to win tomorrow and we have to keep on winning.”

Forest Green signed teenage Reading striker Jahmari Clarke on loan on transfer deadline day. Clarke made 12 substitute appearances in the Championship last season and scored twice in a 2-1 win at Birmingham.