No Poku party at EFL Awards night as Peterborough United star fails to make a League One shortlist
The Posh star has presumably been omitted because he missed three months of the season with a hamstring injury. The winger has still scored 12 goals and been credited with 8 assists. Only five other League One players have made 20 goal contributions this season and all have played more games than Poku, who won back-to-back player-of-the-month League One prizes in September and October.
Those nominated for an award won by Posh skipper Harrison Burrows last season are Tomoki Iwata of champions Birmingham City, Davis Keillor-Dunn of Barnsley and Richard Kone of Wycombe Wanderers.
The manager-of-the-season nominations for League One are Chris Davies (Birmingham), Nathan Jones (Charlton Athletic), Phil Parkinson (Wrexham) and Richie Wellens (Leyton Orient).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.