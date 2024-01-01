Peterborough United fans were buzzing after one of the club’s greatest awaydays.

Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United celebrates the victory at Derby with Peter Kioso. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh won 3-2 at Derby County on New Year’s Day and must have impressed the live Sky TV audience with the quality of their football.

Posh had not won at Derby since 1993 so the PT asked supporters where this win ranked in their favourite awaydays.

We also them to sum up the game and nominate a man of the match.

Kwame Poku of Peterborough United in action with James Collins of Derby County. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on X….

Even at 2-1 I was saying we will win. Derby were nothing special and their fans don’t get behind them like we do Posh and the important thing is we carried on without panic. MOM: Collins keeps it simple & tidy. Notable mention: Poku. @PUFCChris

It's right up there. Fantastic game and a great ending. MOM Randall – @DE180YPOSH

Individual moment wise one of the best. MOM Poku - @Crisplevi

Hector Kyprianou of Peterborough United battles in the air with Max Bird of Derby County. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Superb performance from start to finish. So many possibilities for MOM, but Ronnie Edwards for me – @DazMoody

Best away day since Tykes last May. MOM Sir Ronnie of the Edwards – @Edgaralanpoe

Outside of the play-offs and promotions the 3-2 win at Bramall Lane (on New years day I think too) is my favourite awayday, but today was brilliant, not least because I was able to celebrate it with both my boys. MOM Poku for his marvellous header – @Romysdad

Wonderful show at a tough place. MOM Collins again – @Rutlandspinner

Nothing will ever top Huddersfield in ‘92, but after what happened on our last two visits to Pride Park that was very special. MOM: Edwards – @derren_cooper

As good as Barnsley for me. MOM Archie Collins (every time!!) – @dalerout

This was a well deserved win albeit left it very, very late. The team has skills in abundance, but physically lacking we hardly win any 50/50 challenges and today the final pass or shot was once again poor. However they kept going and the team spirit is awesome – @eddiedixon461

To recover from such an early setback, and then to go 2-1 down all because a free kick was given the wrong way, many teams would have folded in that atmosphere, but this team never know when they are beaten and thoroughly deserved to win it. MOM Poku – @PoshboyAlan

Best football played first half ever! Smash and grab second half! MOM Talley (he was an old head on young shoulders!). All Posh fans were immense! – @MichaelRutkows4

Don’t think it can be underestimated how big today’s win is. To come from behind twice, dominate the game, and beat a promotion rival in their own ground, and break this streak of not winning in front of big crowds. Perfect away day – @WeAreThePosh

Its up there with Derby away in 1993 (McGlashan to Adcock..) Archie Collins MOM. Absolute quality and don't think he misplaced a pass all game – @LukeWCliff

Top 5. Deserved. So calm. Edwards and Knight joint MOM – @Faugerers34

Magnificent deserved win. MOM Kwame Poku – @paul_gauntlett

Fantastic win. Could be several MOM, but Poku was outstanding. Everything good we did came through him – @clarkbatfan

No more sneaking under the radar, the nation has just seen what a good team we are – @buckrodgersposh

Posh resolute, calm and played the match the right way. Entertaining the fans again…come on the POSH – @TrustChairman