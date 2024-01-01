No more sneaking under the radar for Peterborough United as the nation has just seen how good they are!
Posh won 3-2 at Derby County on New Year’s Day and must have impressed the live Sky TV audience with the quality of their football.
Posh had not won at Derby since 1993 so the PT asked supporters where this win ranked in their favourite awaydays.
We also them to sum up the game and nominate a man of the match.
Even at 2-1 I was saying we will win. Derby were nothing special and their fans don’t get behind them like we do Posh and the important thing is we carried on without panic. MOM: Collins keeps it simple & tidy. Notable mention: Poku. @PUFCChris
It's right up there. Fantastic game and a great ending. MOM Randall – @DE180YPOSH
Individual moment wise one of the best. MOM Poku - @Crisplevi
Superb performance from start to finish. So many possibilities for MOM, but Ronnie Edwards for me – @DazMoody
Best away day since Tykes last May. MOM Sir Ronnie of the Edwards – @Edgaralanpoe
Outside of the play-offs and promotions the 3-2 win at Bramall Lane (on New years day I think too) is my favourite awayday, but today was brilliant, not least because I was able to celebrate it with both my boys. MOM Poku for his marvellous header – @Romysdad
Wonderful show at a tough place. MOM Collins again – @Rutlandspinner
Nothing will ever top Huddersfield in ‘92, but after what happened on our last two visits to Pride Park that was very special. MOM: Edwards – @derren_cooper
As good as Barnsley for me. MOM Archie Collins (every time!!) – @dalerout
This was a well deserved win albeit left it very, very late. The team has skills in abundance, but physically lacking we hardly win any 50/50 challenges and today the final pass or shot was once again poor. However they kept going and the team spirit is awesome – @eddiedixon461
To recover from such an early setback, and then to go 2-1 down all because a free kick was given the wrong way, many teams would have folded in that atmosphere, but this team never know when they are beaten and thoroughly deserved to win it. MOM Poku – @PoshboyAlan
Best football played first half ever! Smash and grab second half! MOM Talley (he was an old head on young shoulders!). All Posh fans were immense! – @MichaelRutkows4
Don’t think it can be underestimated how big today’s win is. To come from behind twice, dominate the game, and beat a promotion rival in their own ground, and break this streak of not winning in front of big crowds. Perfect away day – @WeAreThePosh
Its up there with Derby away in 1993 (McGlashan to Adcock..) Archie Collins MOM. Absolute quality and don't think he misplaced a pass all game – @LukeWCliff
Top 5. Deserved. So calm. Edwards and Knight joint MOM – @Faugerers34
Magnificent deserved win. MOM Kwame Poku – @paul_gauntlett
Fantastic win. Could be several MOM, but Poku was outstanding. Everything good we did came through him – @clarkbatfan
No more sneaking under the radar, the nation has just seen what a good team we are – @buckrodgersposh
Posh resolute, calm and played the match the right way. Entertaining the fans again…come on the POSH – @TrustChairman
Thoroughly deserved win, better team for most of game – @razorblue