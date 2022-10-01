News you can trust since 1948
No excuse for defeat at the hands of Peterborough United from deflated MK Dons boss

MK Dons manager Liam Manning offered no excuses for his side’s poor performance in a 3-2 home defeat to Peterborough United on Saturday.

By Alan Swann
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 8:23 pm
Kwame Poku of Peterborough United celebrates his goal at MK Dons with team-mates. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Two late goals for the hosts at stadium:mk meant the final scoreline in no way reflected Posh dominance. Goals from the front three of Jonson Clarke-Harris, Kwame Poku and Ricky-Jade Jones had given Posh a 3-0 lead 10 minutes into the second-half. Clarke-Harris opened the scoring in the third minute.

MK, who finished third in League One last season, are now 20th with a quarter of the season almost over.

Manning said: “We can make excuses, but we have to start games on the front foot, and when you concede after two minutes, you're not doing that. It was a frustrating one today. The players don't deliberately go out and not perform, but this is a tough one to take.

Frankie Kent and Jeando Fuchs of Peterborough United challenge for the ball with Will Grigg of Milton Keynes Dons. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“We did our homework. We knew they'd be dangerous in wide areas with the threats they have. It was really disappointing.”

