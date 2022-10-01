Kwame Poku of Peterborough United celebrates his goal at MK Dons with team-mates. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Two late goals for the hosts at stadium:mk meant the final scoreline in no way reflected Posh dominance. Goals from the front three of Jonson Clarke-Harris, Kwame Poku and Ricky-Jade Jones had given Posh a 3-0 lead 10 minutes into the second-half. Clarke-Harris opened the scoring in the third minute.

MK, who finished third in League One last season, are now 20th with a quarter of the season almost over.

Manning said: “We can make excuses, but we have to start games on the front foot, and when you concede after two minutes, you're not doing that. It was a frustrating one today. The players don't deliberately go out and not perform, but this is a tough one to take.

Frankie Kent and Jeando Fuchs of Peterborough United challenge for the ball with Will Grigg of Milton Keynes Dons. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

