Port Vale defender Alex Lacovitti heads into his own goal to complete a 3-0 defeat at Posh. Posh substitute Malik Mothersille is in attendance. Photo David Lowndes.

Vale dropped back into the bottom four on goal difference after being outclassed by a Posh team who still have a chance of automatic promotion from League One.

Vale defended stubbornly, and rode their luck, until Joel Randall opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time with a shot that took two deflections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A penalty converted by man-of-the-moment Harrison Burrows and a late goal secured the three points for Posh.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson (left) with Port Vale manager Darren Moore. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Moore, who masterminded Sheffield Wednesday’s incredible comeback against Posh in a League One play-off semi-final last season, said: “It was a difficult night for us. If we could have got to the break with the scores level, it might have created a bit of anxiety around the place and they might have become more rushed with their passing. “But the first goal on the stroke of half-time really changed my team-talk and gave us a mountain to climb in the second half.

“Peterborough are an excellent and free-scoring team with a lot of attacking options and move the ball really well. Up to a point, the boys stuck to the gameplan to nullify and contain them well.

“It’s just disappointing to concede the first and second goals in the manner we did from corners as we’d worked on that. The first goal took two deflections and the second one is a switch-off at the far post which leads to a penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The third one is then an own goal, but I’ve got no complaints in terms of the commitment and energy the boys showed.”