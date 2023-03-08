Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (left) with former manager Grant McCann. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Darren Ferguson is currently in charge at London Road, but has a mutual agreement with the club to step down at the end of this season.

That could change of course given Ferguson’s long-time attachment to the club, but in the meantime Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has a time frame for naming his successor.

"Out of respect for Darren we haven’t started the process for finding a new manager,” MacAnthony said on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. “He won’t be going to interviews for other jobs while he’s here.

"We have a full football programme to concentrate on and Darren won’t want any distractions.

"I don’t have any idea who we will hire right now. It could be someone currently in work or someone currently out of work.

"My plan is to come over to the UK in late April with my list and start the process which will be over at the beginning of May and we would then appoint someone at the end of May.

"I won’t be treading on any toes as Darren and the club have mutally agreed for him to be manager until the end of the season. We won’t be insulting him by doing this.

"The process has to be done then as pre-season needs arranging. Trips and friendlies need to be arranged.

“We had the chance to play Leicester City in a friendly at home in July, but our pitch won’t be ready then.”

The process could be complicated by Posh reaching the League One play-offs.

The regular League One season is scheduled to end on May 7, but the League One play-off final will be held between May 27 and May 29.

MacAnthony has made 12 permanent managerial appointments since taking control of Posh in October 2006.

He has appointed Ferguson four times and Grant McCann twice.

Former MK Dons boss Karl Robinson, who was sacked by Oxford United last month, is among those seeking a new post.

Oxford are thought to have interviewed six candidate for their vacant role with McCann one of the favourites to be successful.