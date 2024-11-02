Newport County vs Peterborough United: Posh head to Wales in the FA Cup First Round
Nicholas Bilokapic is expected to continue in goal while Oscar Wallin and Ricky-Jade Jones are set to be rested.
LIVE: Newport vs Posh
Posh into the second round
94 mins 4-2 Posh
And that’s that.
Posh are into the second round.
Jones with lovely footwork again, drives into the box from the Posh left, and squeezes the ball under the keeper and into the corner of the net.
Jones definitely seals it now
93 mins 3-2 Posh
Foul given as the ball comes in.
92 mins 3-2 Posh
Newport corner
Keeper goes up
4 added minutes
3-2 Posh
Jones has snatched it late for Posh.
A corner is cleared out to DOB, he scuffs an effort at goal from range, it ends up falling perfectly for Jones, to take a touch, poke past the out-rushing keeper and poke it home.
3-2!!!!!!!!!
Jones!!
Posh sub
DOB for De Havilland
84 mins 2-2
Posh keep coming, even the Ricky long throw has been brought out.
82 mins 2-2
Lovely chip to the backpost from Sparkes, Dornelly plants a header straight at the keeper.
80 mins 2-2
Tangle between Fernandez and Glennon leads to a Posh free-kick on the edge of the box.
79 mins 2-2
Cleared out but Posh recycle the ball. Poku sends in a teasing ball, Fernandez gets up in the six-yard box but misses the ball.
78 mins 2-2
Newport tiring, Posh need to find the quality for a third.
Corner.
Newport sub
Luke Jephcott for Glennon
Posh are level in the tie.
Some nice football around the box from Posh, ends in Odoh sliding in Randall on the left, hr runs onto it and fires into the roof of the net from a tight angle.
71 mins 2-2
Randall!
68 mins 2-1 Newport
Hardly a Posh siege but a bit more urgency being shown. Jones tries to burst through down the middle, gets to the box but drags a shot well wide from a good position.