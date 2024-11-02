Live

Newport County vs Peterborough United: Posh head to Wales in the FA Cup First Round

By Ben Jones
Published 2nd Nov 2024, 12:22 BST
Peterborough United face Newport County in the FA Cup first round. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)placeholder image
Peterborough United face Newport County in the FA Cup first round. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Peterborough United travel to Rodney Parade to face League Two Newport County in the FA Cup First Round.

Nicholas Bilokapic is expected to continue in goal while Oscar Wallin and Ricky-Jade Jones are set to be rested.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Newport vs Posh

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:52 BST

FT

Posh into the second round

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:52 BST

94 mins 4-2 Posh

And that’s that.

Posh are into the second round.

Jones with lovely footwork again, drives into the box from the Posh left, and squeezes the ball under the keeper and into the corner of the net.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:51 BST

4-2!!

Jones definitely seals it now

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:50 BST

93 mins 3-2 Posh

Foul given as the ball comes in.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:49 BST

92 mins 3-2 Posh

Newport corner

Keeper goes up

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:47 BST

4 added minutes

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:47 BST

3-2 Posh

Jones has snatched it late for Posh.

A corner is cleared out to DOB, he scuffs an effort at goal from range, it ends up falling perfectly for Jones, to take a touch, poke past the out-rushing keeper and poke it home.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:45 BST

3-2!!!!!!!!!

Jones!!

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:42 BST

Posh sub

DOB for De Havilland

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:41 BST

84 mins 2-2

Posh keep coming, even the Ricky long throw has been brought out.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:39 BST

82 mins 2-2

Lovely chip to the backpost from Sparkes, Dornelly plants a header straight at the keeper.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:38 BST

80 mins 2-2

Tangle between Fernandez and Glennon leads to a Posh free-kick on the edge of the box.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:37 BST

79 mins 2-2

Cleared out but Posh recycle the ball. Poku sends in a teasing ball, Fernandez gets up in the six-yard box but misses the ball.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:35 BST

78 mins 2-2

Newport tiring, Posh need to find the quality for a third.

Corner.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:30 BST

Newport sub

Luke Jephcott for Glennon

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:30 BST

2-2

Posh are level in the tie.

Some nice football around the box from Posh, ends in Odoh sliding in Randall on the left, hr runs onto it and fires into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:28 BST

71 mins 2-2

Randall!

Sat, 02 Nov, 2024, 16:25 BST

68 mins 2-1 Newport

Hardly a Posh siege but a bit more urgency being shown. Jones tries to burst through down the middle, gets to the box but drags a shot well wide from a good position.

