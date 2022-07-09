Ben Thompson in action afor Posh against Leyton Orient. Joe Dent/theposh.com

The 26 year-old midfielder played his first 45 minutes for Posh in Friday’s convincing 3-0 friendly win over Leyton Orient on the final day of the club’s training camp in Portugal.

He came close to scoring twice as Posh ramped up the pressure in the second-half. Goals from Ricky-Jade Jones, Joel Randall and Jack Marriott won the game for Posh who fielded two different XIs for 45 minutes apiece.

Teenager Ronnie Edwards (rested) and full-back Dan Butler (injured) didn’t play.

Posh forward Joel Randall celebrates his goal against Orient with team-mates. Joe Dent/theposh.com

"We played well,” Thompson said. “Obviously there is more to come and stuff to work on, but we looked sharp and ready to battle against a big physical side.

"Orient gave us a challenge, but our quality paid off for us in the end. We looked sharp and it was a brilliant workout for all of us.

"It was tough in that heat and we really had to dig in and grind it out for the last 10-15 minutes. The graft we’ve put in during a tough training week paid off.

"I almost scored with a couple of half chances. They’ll start going in soon.

"As a newcomer it was great to get away with the lads. They’ve made me feel very welcome.”