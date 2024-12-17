New street art unveiled as starring feature of Peterborough United megastore

The mural features Peterborough United greats from past and present.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new street art mural has been unveiled as the centre-piece of the new Peterborough United megastore.

The artwork was commissioned by Posh and created by renowned city street artist Nathan Murdoch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The piece features the club’s crest alongside a number of greats from the past and present, including academy graduates Ricky-Jade Jones and Harrison Burrows lifting the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last season, as well as club legends George Boyd and Tommy Robson.

Nathan and his Peterborough United artwork.

The club officially opened its new megastore on Thursday (November 12) and drew big crowds with players and owner Darragh MacAnthony on hand to meet fans.

The shop features an interactive area for youngsters, table football and an area for photos made up to look like the club’s dressing room.

Nathan said: “It is a pleasure and an honour to have a feature wall in the new Posh club store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club have done a really good job and it looks really impressive. It is something really positive for the city.

"I’ve always wanted to build a strong relationship with the club, they are a big part of the city and we’ve got some really interesting ideas.

"We wanted the work to have a bit more edge with a graffiti street art edge. It’s got a bit more of a graffiti feel.”