New Posh signing Ephron Mason-Clark. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh have been seeking a link between the midfield and the forwards since Sammie Szmodics left for Blackburn Rovers at the beginning of August.

And now the club have hinted their summer transfer window work is done following the arrival of Mason-Clark from Barnet on a three-year contract for an undisclosed six-figure fee, so is the 23 year-old the replacement for Szmodics?

Mason-Clark is better known as a winger by Barnet fans, but Posh are not currently playing with wingers. Perhaps significantly Mason-Clark has been described as having ‘a wand of a left-foot’ whereas other potential wingers Joe Ward and David Ajiboye are right-footed.

But Posh boss Grant McCann likes Mason-Clark’s flexibility and pointed out the new man played centrally in his last two appearances for Barnet. He scored twice and was credited with two goal assists in his four Barnet appearances this season.

“I like to express myself,” Mason-Clark told the Posh media team. “I like to link up the forward play and my all-round game has evolved recently.

"I’d been at Barnet since I was 10 so I’m ready for a new challenge. Obviously the players will be sharper at this level, but I play my best under pressure.

"The players have given me a warm welcome, but it’s also good for me to have two old Barnet players (Jack Taylor and Ronnie Edwards) here as well.”