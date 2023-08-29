New Posh signing Jadel Katongo. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 18 year-old signed a loan deal to the end of the season at Posh on Tuesday morning and, although he isn’t eligible for tonight’s Carbao Cup tie at Portsmouth, he will be available for Saturday’s League One game at Fratton Park.

And Posh fans need not assume Katongo is the direct replacement for Ronnie Edwards, even though he has a smilar love for composed, passing football out from the back.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has already indicated his club would sign a new centre-back on a permanent deal should Edwards be sold before the end of the Summer transfer window on Friday.

Katongo said: “The manager’s philosophy sold me the club. It’s very similar to what I’m used to at City. City trust their defenders to play out in tight areas and that’s how the manager says we play here.

"I like to think I’m a composed centre-back who doesn’t hit the ball long unless it’s abolsutely necessary.

"I’ve been at City since I was nine and they have been perfect for me, but I feel it’s the right time to play men’s football and this should be the perfect club for me, because of how they play.

"The manager says the average age of the squad is about 22 and that should help me fit right in and I’m looking forward to being in and around a League One club.

"It will be a completely different experience for me, but it should help me mature as a player and take my game to the next level.”