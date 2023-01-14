Nathanael Ogbeta has joined Peterborough United on loan until the end of the season. Photo: Joe Dent.

The left-sided defender joined Posh on Friday (January 13) almost two years after the club first began chasing him.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony took to Twitter to express his relief, tweeting: “Buzzing to announce at the fifth time of trying over last 18 months the loan signing of LB/LWB Nathanael Ogbeta from Swansea on loan until till end of season.”

The 21-year-old full-back joined on loan from Russell Martin’s Swansea City but has been on Posh’s radar ever since his Shrewsbury days- the club he joined as a 19-year-old from Man City in January 2021.

In that same month, he made his Shrews debut from the start in his side’s 2-0 win at home to Posh- Harry Chapman got both the goals on the day.

He joined from City having got a taste of men’s football in 12 EFL Trophy ties and went onto play 58 times for the Shrews before stepping up to the Championship in January of 2022. The previous summer Posh had tried strongly to sign him.

It is precisely the experience at these clubs that Ogbeta believes sets him up so well for him time at Posh. He said: “I’m excited to be here. There’s been a couple of times then there’s been interest and I’m just happy to get it over the line.

"I’ve heard so many good things about Darren Ferguson and his management. From speaking to him about the way he wants to play and set up his team, I know it’s similar to what it’s like at Swansea in terms of playing it out from the back.

“Coming from Man City as well, that’s the DNA that has been instilled in me; being with a manager like that that fits my ideals, will really help me fit in well.”

Darren Ferguson has spoken of Ogbeat’s versatility and how he can see him playing either as left back, left wingback or as a left-sided central defender in a back three.

The move to Posh also allows Ogbeta the chance to kickstart his career, which has stalled slightly given that he has been limited to just one EFL Cup start and two Championship appearances off the bench in his 12 months at the Swans.

Partly, it appears to be Ferguson’s desire to sign Ogbeta that sold him on the move.

He said: “It’s been difficult not playing as much as I would like but I’m so grateful for the opportunity to play again. Peterborough is a really good club, I’ve played against them and it’s always been difficult

"To see a manager so keen on getting me gives me so much confidence. I do believe he will be the key to getting the best out of me. He has seen traits in me that he’s always liked and I’m so grateful to work with a manage that wants to work with me and get me back to the highest level.

"I am really happy to be here. I think when a club tries to sign you more than once, it does make a difference because you really feel wanted.

"When you are looking at options, you want to make sure you make the right decision. To be part of a promotion push is really exciting and while getting first team football under my belt on a regular basis is my first aim, being part of something special would be brilliant.

"I want to help the team as best I can, there are a lot of talented players here who, along with the manager, have the experience and understanding of winning promotion- that is something I love.

"As much as getting games is important in football, it’s about winning things, getting promotions and making those memories that you will never forget.”

Ogbeta is expected to go straight into the squad for Monday’s trip to Port Vale.