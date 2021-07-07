New roles at the club for Peterborough United stars
Peterborough United’s successful under 18 side will be managed by Simon Davies next season after Matthew Etherington was placed in charge of the club’s under 23 team.
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 11:11 am
Etherington managed the under 18s to back-to-back Youth Alliance League titles, but will now steer an older side in an under 23 league which accompanies the club’s rise to Academy 2 status.
Davies has worked as Etherington’s assistant for two seasons. The pair graduated from the Posh Academy in the 1990s and became Premier League players.